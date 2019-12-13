Warwick software firm receiving global investment interest

A software company based in Warwick is gaining global attention from potential future investors.

Eatron Technologies’ work within the field of electric and autonomous vehicles has seen it make a significant impact within the industry in just over a year.

Left to right: Dr Umut Genc, Jane Talbot and Amedeo Bianchimano. Photo submitted

The company, which is based at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Warwick Innovation Centre, launched in June 2018 and has put itself on the map as one of the leaders in the field.

The team has designed and already started testing battery management software and Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) - which has led to them being invited to be part of exciting funding opportunities.

Dr Umut Genc, managing director of Eatron Technologies, has presented at Deep Tech Summit 2019 in London. They were one of the top 26 European growth companies to present at the event, which goes ahead to meet new partners and entrepreneurs.

The company, whose leadership team has more than 80 years of experience between them, was also selected to take part in the winter round of Plug and Play, a global innovation platform that is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

The three-month business development programme is structured around focus weeks, deal flow sessions, corporate office hours, mentor meetings, pitch polishing sessions, workshops, and networking events.

The start-ups then graduate at Plug and Play's Winter Summit, and will pitch on stage in front of over 500 investors, corporations, and other industry leaders.

Not only that, the firm has also taken part in the PWC Mobility Scale-up Programme 2019 and was one of nine start-ups to be chosen to take part.

The team are waiting to hear news about whether their pitches have been successful.

Dr Genc added: “Eatron Technologies was launched to develop and create safe and affordable driver assistance technology and we have worked hard to achieve this over the past year.

“We have an incredibly talented team that have helped to drive our work and message forward.

“We’re honoured that we have been invited to all of the programmes, which are extremely prestigious and put the company in front some fantastic potential investors and opportunities for the future.”

Eatron has its headquarters at the Gallows Hill-based science park, but has a research and development centre in Istanbul, where its team of engineers are creating L2STAR – which uses camera and radar based perception system to deliver increased performance and safety through driver assistance AI and automotive software.

Jane Talbot, Centre Manager at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Innovation Centre, said: “This is an exciting time for Eatron and such a fantastic achievement that they have come so far in such a short amount of time.

“It is wonderful to see start-ups like this flourishing at the innovation centre and we will continue to support them any way we can.

“The region is awash with companies that are operating in this sector and we are right at the heart of it here, making the Science Park the perfect place to locate, especially as we also have a range of support services available to them.”