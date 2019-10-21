Warwick side up for more community recognition

Warwick Ladies are finalists in the Community Club of the Year category at the Birmingham, Coventry and Warwickshire Sports Awards 2019.

The netball club, which was formed three years ago by a small band of ladies who enjoyed playing the sport, has already had their achievements recognised by England Netball Magazine and the Coventry and Warwickshire Netball Awards.

They have now expanded to four teams and train at Leamington Netball Club while they fundraise to find their own court in Warwick.

They are up against Birmingham BMX Club and Coventry Wheelchair Basketball Academy for the community award, with the presentation taking place at Edgbaston on Thursday evening.