Warwick set to get its own ice rink this Christmas

Warwick looks set to get its own ice rink this Christmas.

Today (Friday) it has been revealed that an ice rink will be set up in Warwick over the festive season.

Warwick Castle made this announcement this afternoon that they would be bringing an ice rink to the historic attraction.

Located in front of the castle’s iconic East Front, visitors of all ages can enjoy skating by day or by night.

It is due to be set up from November 23 to January 5 along with Christmas trees and lights.

As well as the rink the team at the castle will also be providing festive snacks and drinks.

Nick Blofeld from Warwick Castle says: “We’re really excited about the ice rink; it offers a really special skating experience which has been especially designed for the location to ensure our guests see the Castle as its best whilst they skate."

Guests can opt for Castle and Skate tickets which include a 45-minute ice skating session and full day entry to the Castle, which includes a winter Birds of Prey show, the Horrible Histories scavenger hunt and the winter wedding princess tower from just £25 per person.

Skate sessions are also available separately from £13 per person.

Tickets for the ice rink are due to go on sale next week.

For more information or updates go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/