Warwick seeks young ambassadors as town prepares to host Eurocamp 2020

Warwick Town Council is looking for four young ambassadors to represent the town when it hosts Eurocamp 2020.

Warwick has been named this year’s destination for Eurocamp 2020, an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for two weeks.

Eurocamp 2020 will run from July 19 through to August 2.

Organised and funded by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, the council has now opened applications to find four people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick.

They will become ambassadors for the town and host its visitors, of the same age group, from Warwick’s twin and friendship towns of Saumur (France), Verden and Havelberg (Germany), and Formigine (Italy).

Eurocamp 2020 will be headquartered at Warwick Racecourse, with accommodation and catering included for each participant during the event.

At the heart of Eurocamp 2020, is a collaborative project that will see the team create an artwork installation that celebrates Guy of Warwick. The project will also have a focus on using recycled materials to also deliver a positive environmental message.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of the community and culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “It is part of the council’s mission to connect and inspire young people in the CV34 area and Eurocamp 2020 is a cornerstone of our initiatives.

"For the past six years, Eurocamp has successfully hosted pupils from local schools and given them experience in working together with others from our twin towns on community projects, learning key skills, and aiding personal development.

“Participants get to level up their experience, whether they want to build confidence or learn leadership skills, and, through building international friendships, there’s also the opportunity to develop language skills. Plus, they’ll be representing Warwick as an official host of Eurocamp 2020, which is going to look pretty good on anyone’s CV or UCAS application.”

To take part applicants must live or attend a school in a CV34 postcode. To apply email: AdminOfficer@WarwickTownCouncil.org.uk or call: 01926 411694.

The closing date for applications is March 10.