Warwick sea scouts keep spirits high despite devastation caused by fire at new headquarters

The members of a sea scouts group in Warwick are keeping their spirits high despite the devastation that has been caused by a fire at their new headquarters site.

On Saturday (February 29) there was a fire at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts' new HQ. The fire is being treated as arson.

Members of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts outside the HQ. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

No one was injured in the fire but it is clear that the damage to the building is extensive and it will take some time for them to get the building programme back on track.

Over the next few days there will be a lot of work involving structural engineers and loss adjusters, before the full impact to the programme is known and the next steps can be clarified.

The key impact on the project will be a delay in a timescale for completing the new HQ.

The sea scouts have been working hard to raise funds to build their new HQ in St Nicholas Park over the last five years as part of their plans to improve and expand Sea Scouting facilities to support more local youngsters and provide a new central community venue for Warwick.

The damage caused by the fire at the new 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts HQ. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts

Building work began in November on their new hut, with the ground being cleared, foundations being prepared, and the steel structure erected. The roof and one wall had just been completed.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts had hoped that the shell for their new HQ would be completed by Easter so that they could move on to the fit-out in May and be ready to move in by September.

This will now be delayed whilst insurance is assessed and the steel frame is re-built.

Although the delay will give them more time though to secure the remaining £250,000 needed to fit out the inside of the hut. However it will mean that they need to find a home for a new Beavers Colony they were hoping to set up in September to allow more youngsters from their large waiting list to join in.

The damage caused by the fire at the new 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts HQ. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts

Marc Gadsby, group scout leader, said: "Volunteers and leaders were in a state of shock over the weekend, devastated that this had happened.

"As disappointing as this news is, we are grateful that no one was injured in the fire.

"At scouts we teach our youngsters about perseverance, determination and resilience and to see things through to the end and that’s what we are now all determined to do.

"Whilst this is an inconvenience, Scouting at 2nd Warwick will continue meantime thanks to the resilience and determination of our leaders and youth members. We will not let this affect our aims to provide young people in Warwick with the skills they need for life."

The damage caused by the fire at the new 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts HQ. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts

Despite the devastating events on Saturday night the group's fundraising continued at Warwick Half Marathon on Sunday.

After a sleepless night for some of the key volunteers involved in the new HQ project, they were up early to help marshal the car parking at Warwick Racecourse with two teams of parents and youngsters running water stations on the course and cheering on the runners.

Janette Eslick, fundraiser at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts said: "We have been working relentlessly for five years to raise over £680k for our new HQ; and it is devastating to see this setback in the project.

"The drive to raise the final funds to complete the shell continues regardless with even more passion now.

"We have had amazing support so far, and hope that the community will come together again to support us get the new Scout HQ fitted out as quickly as possible after the re-build is completed, in order to minimise any further delays to the project."

Viv Bosworth, Chair of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: "It was shocking to get the call on Saturday night that our new scout hut was on fire.

The damage caused by the fire at the new 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts HQ. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts

"When I arrived, it was dark and smoke was everywhere. It wasn’t until daylight that I could see the extent of the damage, which was devastating to see.

"Since then we have been overwhelmed by all the support; kind words and positive messages we have received. We’d like to thank everyone again who has helped us with our new HQ project to help us get to this point.

"We are still really excited about what an amazing facility it will be, not only for our youngsters but as a new community resource for Warwick. ’’

Cllr, Moira-Ann Grainger, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, said: "I’m deeply shocked by the devastating fire on Saturday night.

"This new facility, which was finally being built after many years of fundraising, has been supported by the council every step of the way. I can assure the Sea Scouts that we will work with them to help them get this project back on track as quickly as possible."

If you can help the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts with any donations to help them with heir new hut fit-out, email: seascouts@2wk.org.uk or go to: www.2wk.org.uk