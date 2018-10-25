Warwick Sea Scouts celebrate completion of major modernisation project

The first phase of an ambitious £125,000 project has been completed to bring facilities at the headquarters of 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts bang up-to-date.

The first phase has involved creating jetties to offer enhanced and safer waterside activity opportunities for both the scouts and the public at St Nicholas Park.

Richard Smith from WREN taking a look at the completed jetties

The work has come following extensive fundraising and generous grants including £82,000 from WREN (a not-for-profit business awarding grants from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund) £10,000 from Big Lottery Fund, £7,500 from King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, £7,500 from Rowland’s Trusts, £5,000 from Kenilworth Round Table and various other gifts.

Viv Bosworth, treasurer, said: “It is so exciting to complete the first phase of our project and see the new jetties already being enjoyed by our scouts and other park and river users. We are now fully focused on the next phase of our Building a Future project, and with a final push for funds and more local support we will start building our new HQ in 2019.”

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Warwickshire, said:"We’re delighted to be supporting the new jetties at St Nicholas Park and pleased our funding will enhance access to the water for the sea scouts and all other park users. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

A new boatyard is planned for the relocation of vessels from the sailing club. To help with the last £9,000 needed - email seascouts@2wk.org.uk or visit www.2wk.org.uk/get-involved/make-a-donation