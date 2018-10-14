Warwick Sea Scouts celebrate completion of jetties work

A sea scouts group in Warwick is celebrating the completion of their new jetties.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts have announced that the new jetties in St Nicholas Park have been completed and are now open to the public.

The work taking place on the jetties. Photo provided by the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

This work, which involved repairing and extended the Jetties, completes part of the first phase of their ‘Building a Future’ project, which will help open up the Sea Scouting experience to more youngsters whilst supporting the local community.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scout’s aim is to increase the number of children who can join the group, but to achieve this they need more leaders, safe waterside facilities and a larger meeting place.

The work has been funded by the Sea Scouts after extensive fundraising and have enhanced the environment for both the Sea Scouts and general public.

It has also been made possible by grant providers: £82,000 from WREN (WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund); £10,000 from Big Lottery Fund; £7,500 from King Henry VIII Endowed Trust; £7,500 from Rowland’s Trusts, £5,000 from Kenilworth Round Table; donations from Warwick Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Warwick Avon; The Trumark Trust; William Cadbury Trust; The Rank Foundation; The Deeley Group and many other smaller trusts and private donations.

Viv Bosworth, treasurer at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “It is so exciting to complete the first phase of our project and see the new jetties already being enjoyed by our Scouts and other park and river users.

“We are now fully focused on the next phase of our ‘Building a Future’ project, and with a final push for funds and more local support we will start building our new HQ in 2019.”

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Warwickshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the new jetties at St Nicholas Park and pleased our funding will enhance access to the water for the Sea Scouts and all other park users.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will be completing this phase of their works with the construction of a new boatyard beside their current hut, so that they can relocate their boat storage from the sailing club in Myton Fields.

They have nearly funded this element through support of National Grid Foundation (£10,000) and through the ‘Make a Difference’ Grant from Warwick Rotary Club (£10k).

If anyone would like to help the group raise the last £9,000 needed for the work email: seascouts@2wk.org.uk or click here

The final phase of the ‘Building a Future’ project will involve building a new headquarters next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre which has a fundraising target of £650,000.

They have so far raised nearly £400,000 towards this target and are now working to find ways to fund the gap so that they can begin building the new headquarters in 2019.

For more information please contact: seascouts@2wk.org.uk or visit www.2wk.org.uk/new-hq or follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/2wkseascouts