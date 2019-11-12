Warwick Sea Scouts break ground on new HQ building

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts held a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony on Saturday (November 9) for their new HQ in St Nicholas Park Warwick and made a plea for on-going support to complete and fit-out their new building in 2020

The ceremony was held on the site where the new HQ will be built, next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre.

This was a chance to celebrate this major landmark in the scout group's Building A Future project, during its 60th anniversary year and an opportunity to thank all those who have supported them to make the new HQ a reality.

This project is the second phase of their ambitious plans to improve and expand Sea Scouting facilities to support more local youngsters and provide a new central community venue for Warwick.

Greswolde Construction began building work on Monday (November 11) and construction will take place over the next five months.

A year ago, 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts completed jetty improvement works and built a new boatyard, which was opened by HRH The Duke of Kent and has already made a huge difference to the riverfront for all park users.

The ceremony began with a colours ceremony, with the Sea Scout Red Ensign flag being raised on the site of their future new HQ building.

This is based on a naval tradition and takes place at the start of all Sea Scout events.

Viv Bosworth, 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts chairwoman, welcomed everyone and then Marc Gadsby, group scout leader, explained more about the importance of the new HQ for the group and the town.

The ground-breaking ceremony then took place with Neil Pitchford, an assistant scout leader, beginning proceedings and digging the first hole in the ground with a silver spade with the help of two Beavers.

Neil has been involved in the group for over many years, with his children also being part of the group, and it was more than ten years ago that he first began the drive for a new hut for the group when he was Group Scout Leader. Cllr George Illingworth, Chairman of Warwick District Council and Cllr Neale Murphy, Major of Warwick also got a turn with the silver spade.

‘It is amazing to see the new hut about to be built. It has been a long hard journey to get to this stage, and we have had numerous plans, designs and sites for our new hut over the years. We’ve also had to put huge efforts into fundraising too.

"It’s great that the future of the group will now be secure and that my grandson, a Beaver in the group, will have a new hut to see him grow through the group, so he can also benefit from the opportunities that my children have had at 2nd Warwick."