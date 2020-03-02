Warwick scientist takes his research to Parliament

A scientist from Warwick will be taking his research to Parliament

Dr Pratik Gurnani will be attendng Parliament to present his findings to politicians and expert judges as part of STEM for Britain 2020.

Originally from Warwick, Pratik, 27, is a research fellow at The University of Nottingham.

Pratik’s poster describing his research on polymer materials which aid the delivery of a new generation of vaccines designed for rapid outbreak scenarios in developing nations will be judged against fellow scientists’ research in the only national competition of its kind.

Pratik was shortlisted from hundreds of applicants to appear in Parliament.

On presenting his research in Parliament, he said: “I applied to take part in STEM for Britain as I’d heard from many other people that it is a fantastic event to showcase the latest research in a fantastic setting.

"During the day I’d love to talk to as many other scientists working in other fields as possible. I’d also like to interact with MPs representing my hometown and nearby the University of Nottingham to show them the great work we have been doing in this area.

"The project itself is funded by UK aid and the Department for Health and Social Care, so this event is a fantastic opportunity to show them what we have achieved."

STEM for Britain, which will take place at Portcullis House on March 9, is an opportunity for the UK’s early career scientists to share their research with MPs.

Stephen Metcalfe MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.

“These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for BRITAIN is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”

Pratik’s research has been entered into the chemistry, mathematics and physics session of the competition, which will end in a gold, silver and bronze prize-giving ceremony.

Judged by leading academics, the gold medalist receives £2,000, while silver and bronze receive £1,250 and £750 respectively.