Warwick schoolboy living with brain tumour urging people to join charity walk

A pupil from Warwick School who has a brain tumour is urging people to join him in helping others with a charity walk.

Jacob Walmsley-Jones, who is in Year 9 at the school, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour on his 10th birthday.

The 14-year-old is now urging people to join him on a charity walk to help people who are in a similar situation.

Jacob said: “I have just started back in Year 9 at Warwick School.

“On September 9 2014 I had a brain scan at hospital because I wasn’t feeling very well. Shockingly that evening I was rushed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The following day I was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and was rushed into theatre so the surgeons could take a biopsy. I was in theatre for 11 hours that day, that day being my 10th birthday.

“After the operation I spent a long time in hospital. Then we, my parents, my brother and I went to Florida to complete a course of Proton Beam Therapy. We spent three and a half months in Florida to receive treatment.

“Since America, I have had lots of operations and continue to have regular MRI scans (which I really don’t like).

“I really want to help others and aim to prevent and support other children, adults and families going through the experience my family and I are faced with on a daily basis.

“My wish is to understand and defeat brain tumours. The start of this is with a team from Warwick School taking part in the Twilight Walk, four years after my diagnosis.

“I am really looking forward to the Twilight Walk and hope others will join a group of us walking from Warwick School on Sunday September 30.

“Please walk with me and make the 2018 Twilight Walk the best one yet.”

The 10k Twilight Walk will take place on Sunday September 30 and Warwick Hall at Warwick School will be the start and finish line.

The event will be raising money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

If anyone would like to join the Twilight Walk click here

To donate to the JustGiving Page click here