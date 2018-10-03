Warwick School pupil completes coast-to-coast unicycle ride for charity

A Warwick School pupil completed a coast-to-coast cycling challenge for charity - but on one wheel instead of two.

Rowan Butler, 14, rode a unicycle 208km from Whitehaven in Cumbria all the way to Sunderland in Tyne and Wear over four days at the end of the summer.

The year 10 pupil started riding a unicycle when he was just seven and started to learn various tricks and took to riding on tracks into the Malvern Hills.

Over the years Rowan got better and better, and decided to try and ride along the coast-to-coast route after he bought a unicycle with a mountain bike tyre.

He said: “A few others have done this on one wheel and I thought I could do it to raise money for charity.”

His route took him over the Whinlatter Pass to Keswick, over the Hartside Pass to the villages of Garrigill and Rookhope and then on to the finish line in Sunderland.

His efforts were all part of a drive to raise money for Water Aid.

Rowan added: “I chose to support Water Aid because so many people need fresh clean water and I worked out that if I could raise £700 that would pay for a brand new tap to bring clean water to an African village.”

The Friends of Warwick School also contributed to some of the costs of Rowan’s challenge after he applied for a Personal Achievement Award.

Rowan said: “Not only am I incredibly grateful to Warwick School for helping me but also to my family and friends who have continually supported me, following me across the route, feeding me and cycling with me along the way.”

