Warwick school celebrates opening of new IT suite

A school in Warwick recently celebrated the official opening of its new IT suite.

Staff, pupils and others involved at Aylesford Primary School, which is in Tapping Way, officially opened its new IT Suite on Monday September 30.

The IT suite was officially opened last week. Photo by Dave Fawbert Photography

The school raised more than £15,000 via fundraising through the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and kind donations from local companies and charities.

The school strategy is to grow the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) curriculum to give all children access to more opportunities to develop digital, creative and critical thinking skills in a bespoke modern setting.

Children will be able to extend their IT and literacy skills and showcase their creativity through stories, games and animations, enhanced by the school’s future plans to install a 3D printer and more iPads.

Mrs Edkins, director of primary education said: “As a school we are extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated and proactive PTA.

"The committee have worked incredibly hard to raise funds for the installation of our brand new ICT Suite.

"They have organised various events and have gained the support of many local charities who we welcomed in to school on Monday for its official opening.

"It was an honour to meet the people behind such incredible generosity and support and a wonderful opportunity for us as a school to express our thanks.”

Rachel Looms, Chair of Aylesford PTA, would like to thank the following for their support: King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, The Norton Foundation, St Mary’s Hall Trust, Warwick District Council, NFU, Austin Edwards Charitable Trust, Sarah Windrum, Asda and Sainsburys.