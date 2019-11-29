Warwick's Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on in pictures
The festive season officially kicked off in Warwick last night (Thursday) with the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on.
The event saw a Victorian-themed Christmas market, rides, entertainment on the Touch FM stage and reindeer at the Lord Leycester Hospital.
There were also craft fairs at the visitor information centre and in the Market Hall Museum.
Last night also saw the launch of the Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary's Church will will be running until December 8.
The festive season kicked off in Warwick at the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on this week. Photo by Mike Bake