Warwick's new McDonald's officially opens

Warwick's new McDonald's has now officially opened.

Over the last few months work as been taking place for the new restaurant on a section of the Tesco supermarket car park off Emscote Road.

The new Drive-Thru restaurant officially opened today (Wednesday November 27).

Plans for the McDonald's restaurant were given the go-ahead by Warwick District Council's planning committee in February.

The new restaurant features self-order kiosks, table service, and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app.

The new McDonald's off Emscote Road has now officially opened.

McDonald’s franchisee Ismail Anilmis is behind the Warwick branch.

He started his career with McDonald’s 38 years ago. With the opening of the Emscote Road restaurant, Ismail now owns and operates 18 restaurants across Warwickshire, Bedfordshire, and Oxfordshire, employing more 1,500 people.

Plans for another McDonald's have also been submitted for the former Harvester site.



According to the plans, the current site would be partially demolished and re-constructed and there would be a Drive-Thru installed.

These plans have had more than 100 letters of objection from residents and six letters in support.

It is not get known when these plans will go before Warwick District Council's planning committee.



To view the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search for application: W/19/1473