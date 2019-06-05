Warwick's fair for local artists and crafters to return

Warwick's monthly fair that showcases local artists and crafters will be returning to the town this weekend.

April saw the launch of the monthly #LoveLocal fairs which are held to showcase people's handmade items.

The fair are organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre and are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders.

#LoveLocal’s next fair will take place at the visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday June 8 from 10am until 4.30pm. It will be free to enter.

If anyone is interested in having a stall at a future fair they should call 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm Monday to Friday.