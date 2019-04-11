Warwick's community spirit praised at annual town meeting

Warwick’s community spirit was praised highly at the Annual Town Meeting of Warwick Town Council last week. T

The evening, which was attended by local business owners, councillors and residents of Warwick, showcased the community spirit within the town.

Warwick mayor, Richard Eddy gave a report at the meeting where he highlighted how the town was thriving and not ‘dying’ as was quoted in an article in the Courier last month.

As well as businesses, the mayor also praised the community spirit, range of events and work that is being done in the town.

There were also reports from councillors on outside bodies; Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council, and community groups who have benefited from funding by Warwick Town Council – either for a community project or an event.

Reports were received from a number of organisations in the town including; the Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick Court Leet, Warwick Chamber of Trade, Unlocking Warwick, Buyin2Warwick, 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, Christmas Day Lunch, Warwick Folk Festival and the Warwick Poppies project to name a few.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We would like to thank all those who attended and gave reports. We are proud of the number of volunteers and community groups within Warwick – all working for the benefit of the town.”

Warwick Town Council has a Community Grant Fund, which offers a financial contribution to projects that are of benefit to community organisations and groups.

It also also has funding available for events that are being organised within postcode CV34.

For further information call: 01926 411694