Warwick's Christmas Tree Festival in pictures

The team at St Mary’s Church celebrated the launch of their annual festival at the Victorian Evening celebrations, which were held last Thursday (November 28).

Running until Sunday (December 8) the festival features more than 40 trees which have been decorated by community groups, charities, businesses and schools.

Admission costs £1 for adults and is free to enter for children, and visitors can vote for their favourite Christmas tree and be entered in the prize draw.

Local school choirs will be singing Christmas songs as part of the festival today (Friday) from 10.30am to noon in a free concert.

Taking part are All Saints’ Leek Wootton, Coten End, Ridgeway and Westgate Primary Schools.

Father Christmas will also be visiting the festival at 10.30am on Saturday and Occasional Brass will be playing from 10am to 11.30am.

