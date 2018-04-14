Warwick Rotarians urge men to take test for prostate cancer

Rotarians in Warwick are urging men to take a test for prostate cancer.

The Rotary Club of Warwick welcomed back Graham Fulford for an update on his campaign to combat prostate cancer.

The Graham Fulford Trust was set up in 2004 to increase awareness and provide local PSA testing.

There are often no symptoms in the early stages of this cancer which can be treated if caught in time.

PSA testing is a blood test that measures the amount of prostate specific antigen (PSA)

The test produces falls of over 40 per cent in the death rate, but only 10 per cent of UK men seek screening.

All men over 50 are entitled to the test.

Since starting the campaign over 89,000 PSA tests have been done by the Trust, resulting in over 1,300 cancers being detected.

Graham is finding high profile cases such as actor Stephen Fry have increased awareness and take up is tripling at some testing centres.

The Trust hopes to share their findings with the Governments prostate cancer initiative.

Regular testing sessions are scheduled and the next one locally is on Thursday April 19 at the Nelson Club in Warwick.

If anyone is interested in an appointment they should call 01926 882876, or go to the website by clicking here

Thanking Graham for his presentation Rotarian Roy Joyner urged everyone to get tested and thanked Graham for his work.

Club President John Hibben presented Graham with a cheque for £100 to support the campaign.