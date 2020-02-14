Warwick Rotarians hear about about rare condition known as 'sticky blood syndrome'

The members of the Warwick Rotary Club recently heard about the rare condition known as 'sticky blood syndrome'.

Phil Godfrey, a Solihull Rotarian dropped into a Warwick Rotary meeting last week to tell them about a rare condition which had claimed the life of his wife Christine in 2015.

He has embarked upon a 'Round Britain Rail Tour' to tell other clubs, and primary care practitioners, about APS - antiphospholipid syndrome, sometimes known as sticky blood syndrome.

APS often remains undiagnosed with patients reporting dizziness and lethargy, headaches and migraines and it may lead to strokes, Blood Clots and DVT.

More women than men are affected and patients are often mis-diagnosed – as was his wife, with Multiple Sclerosis, and frustratingly it can be treated easily.

Women who have suffered more than three miscarriages need to have an additional blood test, not usually employed, which can detect the problem which is a deficiency in the immune system linked to lupus and rheumatism.

The club members heard how one in six of all strokes and one in six heart attacks under the age of 50 is caused by APS; which causes five times the risk of stillbirth.

Working with medical charity APS Support UK they have partnered with the Royal College of GP’s to produce an on-line training course to help GP’s recognise the symptoms at an earlier stage, and it was gratifying that one of Warwick Hospitals Midwife team attended the presentation.

Rotarian Phil Harris thanked Phil Godfrey for his presentation and his determination to bring the issue to the attention of primary care medical practitioners.

President David Brain presented him with a cheque towards the work of APS Support UK.

If you want to know more go to: www.aps-support.org.uk