Warwick Rotarian receives commendation for 30 years at club

A member of a Rotary Club in Warwick received a special commendation this week for the many years they have been with the club.

On Wednesday (April 4) Rotary Club President John Hibben presented Roy Joyner BEM with a 30-year Rotary service certificate during the club’s meeting.

Roy joined Warwick Rotary Club in 1988 and has been Club President twice, and has also served as Club Secretary for eight years.

Roy has also been a key member of the League of Friends at Warwick Hospital.

His charitable work for the community led to the Rotary awarding him their Paul Harris Award in 2000 to which a Sapphire was added in 2011.

Roy was presented with a British Empire medal for his work with the Police force.

Now Roy remains a regular member always volunteering to assist with Club activities.