Warwick restaurant scoops award

A restaurant in Warwick has been named as one of the best in the region.

Tasca Dali, in High Street, has been named as the ‘best Spanish restaurant of the year’ at the first ‘Restaurant Awards 2019 - Midlands Edition’.

Alex Gidon Clayton, owner of Tasca Dali.

The winners were named in September and the awards celebrate those promoting different cuisines and connecting the community through food and culture.

Tasca Dali has been in the town for seven years and sister restaurant ‘Flame’nCo’ was also opened in West Street five months ago.

Alex Gidon Clayton, owner of Tasca Dali, said: “I decided to open a restaurant in Warwick because I thought it was an amazing town with a good sense of community and history and place where I could take a risk to do something different.

"At Tasca Dali we try and give people the traditional way of Spanish cooking. We work with what is in season, what dishes are appropriate for the weather and what is good value.

“It is all about the food and wine, we’re first a restaurant and then a business.”

Speaking about the award, Alex said: “The award is a real honour, it has been seven years of incredibly hard work, but the support from the people of Warwick and the surrounding areas and countrywide has made it and makes it all worthwhile.

“I love what I do but it is very hard work, the hardest work I have ever done. I would like to thank Jorge Triana Solano for supporting me from the outset and helping make Tasca Dali such a success.

“I am here to stay in Warwick for many years I hope and serve people great food and our boutique wines and give them unique and unforgettable experiences.

“My restaurants reflect my Spanish connection having lived and worked in Spain for over 25 years and beyond that my Sephardic roots.

“I dedicate the award to my kids and give thanks to the support from my father and mother over the years, which knows no bounds. I give profound thanks to all our clients, friends and suppliers.”