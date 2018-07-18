Warwick residents threatened and have car stolen by burglars

Police are appealing for information after three men threatened occupants of a house in Warwick before stealing their car and money.

At around 12.30am on Sunday July 15 three masked offenders forced entry to a house on Kilnsey Grove.

They threatened the occupants demanding cash and the keys to their blue BMW 116D M Sport (partial registration LC62).

They left with money and the car.

Detective Constable Nic Mort said: “The victims have been left extremely shaken as a result of this terrifying ordeal and we are committed to doing all we can to trace the people responsible.

“At this time we believe the car may still be in the Warwick area and I’d urge anyone who sees it or has any other information that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 24 of 15 July 2018.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.