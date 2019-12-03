Warwick residents invited to 'Lights of Love' dedication service

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the 'Lights of Love' dedication service this weekend.

The Warwick Rotary Club will be holding the service, which will feature carols, in Market Place on Sunday (December 8).

Photo from a previous Lights of Love dedication service by Warwick Rotary Club. Photo submitted

Warwick Community Band and Emscote Voices will be supporting the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy and President of Warwick Rotary Club David Brain at the event, which starts at 4pm.

The service is part of the club's annual 'Lights of Love' campaign.

Members of the Rotary Club are currently looking to fill their 'Lights of Love' tree, which has been donated by Barn Close Nurseries, with messages of love.

Cards will be placed on the tree for each person remembered and a list of these people will be published and regularly updated on the Rotary Club's website between now and Christmas.

Jackie Crampton from the Warwick Rotary Club with Jayne Topham, clerk at Warwick Town Council by the Rotary Club's tree in Warwick. 'Photo by Warwick Rotary Club.

The campaign is raising money for Myton Hospices and the Mayor's Charities.

Last year the club's campaign raised just short of £2,000 which was split between the two charities.

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree should fill in the coupon provided in The Courier in the editions of November 29 or in the edition which will be in shops on Friday December 6 or by going to: www.warwickrotary.org.uk/event/warwick-lights-of-love-4/

Then they should send it to one of the addresses listed on the coupon, along with donation by cash or cheque. A donation of £5 is suggested.