Warwick residents invited to Holocaust Memorial event

Residents in Warwick are being invited to the town’s Holocaust Memorial Day service.

Warwick Town Council is organising a short event to mark the memorial day on Sunday January 27. It will involve local schools as well as people speaking about and remembering the Holocaust and other genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Marking Holocaust Memorial Day in the town was instigated around 18 years ago by the then Mayor of Warwick, Maureen Hooper, and it has continued since.

Maureen has also been involved in this year’s event.

People are invited to attend the gathering at 2pm at the War Memorial in Church Street. During this time the street will be temporarily closed to traffic.

The service lasts around 20 minutes and a wreath will also be laid at the war memorial.

There will also be a small exhibition in the visitor information centre in the Court House in Jury Street in the week before the event.

Dave Sternberg, a Warwick resident, said: “This memorial day is a time when we seek to learn the lessons of the past and recognise that genocide does not just take place on its own - it’s a steady process which can begin if discrimination, racism and hatred are not checked and prevented.

“We’re fortunate here in the UK; we are not at immediate risk of genocide. However, discrimination has not ended, nor has the use of the language of hatred or exclusion. There is still much to do to create a safer future and Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity to start this process.”