Warwick residents invited to go along and see historic Court Leet in action

Warwick residents are being invited to go along and see the historic Court Leet in action.

The Warwick Court Leet Spring Court meeting is due to take place at 7pm on March 26 in The Ballroom of the Court House in Jury Street in Warwick.

This is an opportunity for residents to raise any concerns that they may have about matters in Warwick to the Court Leet and the Lord of the Leet, which is a position held by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy.

Historically, Court Leets were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few that still exist in the country.

One of the Court’s main duties is to receive ‘presentments’ from residents of the town. Presentments are matters that residents feel are ‘amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople’.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority, which may be the town, district or county council, and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four Courts annually of which the Spring and Autumn Courts are open to members of the public.

This is also a chance for the public to see the tradition of the historical court.

The Court Leet also organizes the Warwick Beer Festival, which raises money for local good causes, and The Warwick Classic Car Show.

If you would like to know more about the Court Leet and their activities follow them on their Facebook page Warwick Court Leet 1554, Instagram @warwickcourtleet1554 or visit the website www.warwickcourtleet.co.uk