Warwick Racecourse to host its first dog friendly fixture

Warwick Racecourse is encouraging racegoers to bring their four-legged friends with them to the track for a family day-out.

The Countryside Race Day fixture on March 8, is also the traditional fundraising day for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, a charity the racecourse has supported by fundraising close to £125,000 over the last four years.

From left to right - Lee Bunting (Air Ambulance) with Ned, Donna Evans (LPS)'with Gracie, Richard Evans (LPS) with Bear and Lily Witherford (Warwick Racecourse) with Kai. Photo supplied

There are a number of events taking place throughout the day, including the Pug Gold cup, a 50-metre dash, sponsored by Local Parking Security (LPS).

The Pug Gold Cup will see up to 12 pugs go head-to-head down the finishing straight. Entries are being taken in advance and all pugs that make the line-up will be subject to health checks from an on-site vet before racing.

There is also a Silver Plate race which is open to all breeds, with entries being taken on the day.

The afternoon will also feature a dog show and is being supported with prizes from Skinner’s Pet Foods.

William Delamore, sales and marketing director at Skinner’s Pet Foods, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsors of Warwick's first dog friendly race day this year.

“With more people bringing their dogs on days out nowadays, it seems a perfect fit to allow dogs to attend this year’s Countryside Day.”

The dog events will take place at intervals of the races.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance will be hosting a gala luncheon and The Festival™ preview in the Paddock Pavilion, with this fixture taking place two days before action starts at Cheltenham.

Andre Klein, general manager of Warwick Racecourse, said: “We’re always keen to try new things at Warwick Racecourse and make race days as entertaining as possible.

“The pug race will be a lot of fun for sure and I hope we get a good attendance and that racegoers support the theme, bringing their four-legged friends along and entering them up for one of the show classes.

“The racecourse is proud to be continuing its support of the Air Ambulance for a fifth year and they have got another fantastic event lined up in the Paddock Pavilion.

“We would just ask all dog owners who bring their pets to race day to please keep them on a lead and ensure they stay well behaved.”

Entries for the Pug Gold Cup are still being accepted, call: 01926 405560 for more information.

Tickets for the Air Ambulance Service Cheltenham Preview gala luncheon cost £80 per person or £750 for a table of ten and include the preview panel, two course meal, afternoon tea and drinks reception.

To book email Jo.Payne@theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 07825 840 150.

Gates open at noon. Advanced tickets for the main enclosure cost £14, and those aged under 18 can go free with a paying adult.

For more information go to: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/