Warwick pupils score concert glory

Musical pupils from two linked Warwick educational establishments have achieved soaring success at a prestigious regional event.

Six bands from Warwick School and King’s High School took part in the National Concert Band Festival heats in Nottingham.

The contest is a springboard to national finals and thanks to achieving the best results in living memory, many of the school’s talented students will be present.

A spokesman said: “All bands played a 20-minute programme including one piece from a prescribed set list. The bands were judged by a team of experienced adjudicators on eight specific musical criteria including tuning, balance, ensemble etc.

“Four bands achieved the highest Platinum Award and two bands achieved Gold Awards. As a result, the Little Big Band, Big Band, Jazz Lab and Camerata will automatically qualify for the National Finals at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester which take place on April 13 next year.

“There is a possibility that the two Gold winning bands, Foundation Wind Orchestra and The Super Tonics may also qualify - fingers crossed. Congratulations to all the amazing musicians, supportive parents and inspirational staff.”

Since its modest beginnings NCBF - National Concert Band Festival - has developed and grown until now it is recognised as the largest, most active festival for musicians of all ages who play in wind bands or big bands throughout the UK.

The competition was the brainchild of musical instrument makers, Boosey and Hawkes, who more than 20 years ago had the enterprise to start an annual festival, which now has become the model and bench-mark for quality music making for wind bands and big bands.