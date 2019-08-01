Warwick pub transported back to 1940s for filming

A pub in Warwick was transported back to the 1940s for the filming of a project.

Stratford based Two Hats Films took over The Iron Works in the Market Square and converted it to a 1940s bar in France on Monday.

The pub was transported back to 1940s France for the filming. Photo by Two Hats Films.

Modern features such as beer pumps were concealed and English posters were covered with French posters from the period.

With subdued lighting and atmospheric smoke, the clock was soon turned back 80 years.

Their task was made simple because the interior of the pub retains many of the original features of the hardware shop it replaced, with old woodwork, drawers and cupboards.

The company shot four scenes for Calling the Tune, a romantic tragedy based on Roger Harding's 2002 play written for the Loft Theatre in Leamington.

Resident Graham Sutherland as barman Henri with David Southeard (the Mayor). Photo by Two Hats Films.

"It's been a long time in development" said writer Roger Harding, "The original play featured just two women in a farm kitchen, with a daughter interrogating her mother about the events of the war.

"The film does this in one long flashback, so you see events unfold. As you see the events, it's difficult to hide the shock ending. But I think we've got there now".

Resident Graham Sutherland, plays the barman, Henri. Graham was Town Crier of Warwick for some years.

"He looks great" said Roger, "A gentle giant of a man".

A French menu covers a PC. Photo by Two Hat Films

Two Hats recorded their thanks to bar owner, Henk Muller, for all his help and good humour. "The bar staff could not have been more helpful" said Roger Harding.

Calling the Tune features a mainly young cast and the company has cast local actors. "We've already had some stellar performances" said Roger, "I honestly think some of these youngsters are going to be household names before too long".

Resident Graham Sutherland as barman Henri with David Southeard (the Mayor). Photo by Two Hats Films.