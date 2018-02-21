Warwick primary school pupils get a helping hand planting spring bulbs

Children at a primary school in Warwick were given a helping hand from residents at a retirement village.

Pupils at Heathcote Primary School recently spent a morning planting spring bulbs with residents from the nearby Austin Heath Retirement Village.

Lynne Butler, aged 71, and 73 year-old Jean Radford are both keen gardeners and went along to help the children plant bulbs in the school grounds.

Lynne said: “The children were lovely and they didn’t seem to mind we were a bit older.

“They were quite chatty. We showed them how to plant the bulbs.

“I really enjoyed it. I love to watch things grow.”

Anna Cowcher, a teacher at Heathcote Primary School, said: “Inspired Villages were very generous, offering daffodil bulbs, pots and compost.

“The children and staff had a brilliant morning planting bulbs with the help of the residents.”

The bulb planting was part of ongoing links between Heathcote Primary School and Austin Heath Village.

The village is looking forward to working together on other projects that will benefit the children and the residents. They are also planning a visit to the school to watch their World Book Day Parade.

The first phase of Austin Heath Retirement Village, which is located in Gallagher Way, has already opened. The second phase is due to be completed by the end of the year and will include more apartments and a village centre.

The village will have a total of 167 one and two bedroom apartments for people aged over 65.