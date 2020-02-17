Warwick pancake races to return - do you have what it takes?

The annual Warwick pancake races will be returning next week.

On Tuesday, February 25 the Mayor of Warwick’, Cllr Neale Murphy, will set off local children in the annual pancake races organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick.

Photo from a previous pancake day race. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

Children from nine local primary schools will keep a tradition alive by racing in Warwick’s Market Square.

“Grown –ups” are also invited to join in, with local businesses invited to sign up.

If you can find a team of four for £10 they can race at 1pm, and prizes will be given to the winning team.

The children’s races start at 1.30pm and will be cheered on by a large turn-out of parents, class mates and spectators.

This year’s event is supported again by Tesco, providing the prizes; The Globe supplying hot pancakes; and Thomas Lloyd in the Market square brewing coffee to keep the crowds warm.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team.

Rotary club organiser Jackie Crampton said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive.

"We are hoping for a nice spring day after all the recent storms.

"Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshall the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”