Warwick Pancake Day races cancelled

The Pancake Day races that were due to take place in Warwick today (Tuesday) have been cancelled.

The annual Pancake Day Races, which are organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick, have been cancelled because of the weather and health and safety issues.

Races were due to take place in Market Place.

A spokesperson from the Rotary Club of Warwick said: “The weather is too cold and wet and we have taken an early decision to cancel the races.

“We want our races to be safe and fun.

“Thanks to all our supporters.”