Warwick named as one of the best places to live in the Midlands

Warwick has been named as one of the best places to live in the Midlands.

The town is listed in the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times, which is then broken down into regions.

Shipston-on-Stour was named as the Best Place to Live in the Midlands.

The full list for the Midlands is: Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire; Harborne, Birmingham; Buxton, Derbyshire; Fiskerton-cum-Morton, Nottinghamshire; Lincoln, Lincolnshire; Malverns, Worcestershire; Market Harborough, Leicestershire; Shrewsbury, Shropshire; Stamford, Lincolnshire and Warwick, Warwickshire.

Although Shipston-on-Stour was names as the best, the rabking of the other places, including Warwick is yet to be revealed.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday, March 18.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

In last year’s guide Leamington made the list but Warwick has now taken the spot.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor, said: “Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you’ll make, which is why we’re here to help - and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about.

“We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year.

“There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”