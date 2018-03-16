Warwick museum helps family unite over mystery of Victoria Cross

A Warwick military museum is very pleased after the mystery of a lost Victoria Cross belonging to a Coventry soldier has been solved.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire) was contacted by the grandson of Corporal Arthur Hutt, Steve Taylor, saying he had his grandfather’s VC.

The museum had no idea of its whereabouts before then.

Steve was given the VC by his mother on his 21st birthday, but she made him promise not to tell anyone he had it.

When she eventually died, Steve was free to reveal he had the VC.

He contacted the museum after a commemorative VC paving stone was laid last year in the War Memorial Park in Coventry for Cpl Hutt.

Many of Steve’s family commented on a Facebook post relating to the event saying they had not been invited and would like a reunion.

So the museum organised a mass meet-up on Saturday March 10 along with Steve bringing the VC. Thirty-two people turned up, some of whom Steve had never met before. He said: “It is overwhelming to meet all my family for the first time.”

Stephanie Bennett, the museum’s curator, said “It was a big surprise to be contacted by Steve saying that he had the Victoria Cross, and a thrill and a pleasure to meet him and see the VC.

“It was an honour and moving to host the reunion and to see how happy all the family were to see the VC at last.”