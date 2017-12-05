Warwick mum one step closer to £10,000 fundraising target

A Warwick mum who has been fundraising for wards at Warwick Hospital is one step closer to her £10,000 target.

Lucy Field has been holding fundraising events throughout the year to help raise money for the maternity ward and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

Lucy has taken on the challenge of trying to raise £10,000 for the wards after the help and support her family received when her daughter Evelyn-Mae was born in May 2016.

Earlier this year Lucy and her husband Alan Rose held a coffee morning and raffle fundraiser in Warwick for the two wards, which managed to raise more than £5,000.

Lucy has been holding various events to help reach her target.

On Saturday November 25 and Saturday December 2 Lucy and her fundraising partner Nicki Scott held ‘Breakfast with Father Christmas’ events at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

The tickets for the events sold out within a few days in June and the events raised nearly £1,000.

Lucy said: “We held our ‘Breakfast with Father Christmas’ events, which included a raffle and Oma’s ark animals being sold, over the last two weekends and they raised nearly £1,000.

“Over 120 people attended the events and tickets sold out within a couple of days back in June.

“Thank you so much to The Lord Leycester Hospital, Father Christmas, everyone who donated raffle prizes and everyone who helped and attended, we hope you had as much fun as we did.

“I would also like to thank Pancho Catering, Hilltop Farm and Aubrey Allen.

“Our fundraising total is now at £7,921.45.

“Together with Singwell Community Choir we will be sing Christmas Carols to raise some more money. The event is taking place from 5.30pm on Friday December 15 at The Woodloes Tavern.

“This is a free event, so come along and get in the festive mood.

“On December 19 we will also be out walking with Singwell Community Choir carol singing around the Woodloes.

“We have bigger and better plans for next year with our target being £20,000. If anyone can help in anyway with big or small events please contact us and we can discuss our plans.”

To donate to Lucy’s fundraising page click here.