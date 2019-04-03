Warwick Mayor's event to celebrate charity's 25th anniversary

Residents are being invited to an event which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of a Warwick-based charity.

The event is being held by the Mayor of Warwick, Richard Eddy at Warwick Castle next week and it will be celebrating the hard work of charity Safeline.

The Warwick Mayor's event will be taking place at Warwick Castle.

Safeline was founded in 1994 and has helped more than 50,000 people over the years.

It provides free counselling to anyone affected by sexual abuse and helps people who want to report the abuse to the police and provides specialist training to parents and professionals on issues related to sexual abuse.

The charity also runs prevention projects and provides one-to-one support for vulnerable children at risk of abuse, operates a national helpline and online services dedicated to male survivors of sexual abuse, which is funded by the Ministry of Justice and a telephone and online counselling service for survivors.

Safeline has been one of the mayor’s chosen charities for the year

Mayor Richard Eddy said: “It is my great pleasure to invite to you to a private evening reception in Warwick Castle’s beautiful Conservatory, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the founding of Safeline.

“Founded in 1994, Safeline is a Warwick-based charity that prevents sexual abuse and rape and supports those affected; it is my headline charity for my civic year.

“The evening will celebrate the work the Safeline team does for our community and they’ll be in attendance to talk about the charity’s mission.

“While their work covers a multitude of serious issues, we want the evening to be celebratory in recognition of the 50,000 plus people they have helped.

“Thanks to the generosity of Warwick Castle, the evening will be held after opening hours in the Conservatory I hope you can join me to mark this milestone for an incredible charity.

The event takes place on Friday April 12 from 7pm to 9pm and tickets cost £20 per person and include drinks and nibbles.

To buy a ticket email Sarah Acklam at: civicadmin@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk or call 01926 411694.