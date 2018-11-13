Warwick mayor's Christmas vouchers available for residents

Later this month the Mayor of Warwick’s Christmas Vouchers will be available for residents over 75 years old.

Thanks to the support of the Trustees of Henry VIII Endowed Trust, the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Richard Eddy is once again able to issue Christmas Vouchers to residents who are over 75 years old and living in the CV34 postcode area of Warwick.

Vouchers are limited, and it is hoped that people who do not need a voucher will leave them for residents who do, as the vouchers are not a statutory entitlement.

Mayor of Warwick, Rich Eddy, said: “The Mayor’s Christmas Vouchers has been a well-received and thoughtful initiative for many years and it’s a pleasure to see the voucher value increased to £7.50 this year.

“In addition to having the vouchers redeemable at some of Warwick’s wonderful retail food stores, this year’s addition of the vouchers being welcome our weekly Saturday market provides even more choice for those who welcome a token of assistance in providing for the table over the festive period.”

Vouchers can be collected by residents by showing a pension card or bus pass which shows identification with name, address and date of birth, at Warwick tourist information centre in Jury Street between 10am and 4pm from Friday November 30.

Vouchers can be redeemed for the amount of £7.50 at the following Warwick outlets: -

Claridge’s in Market Place, CJ’s food stalls at the weekly Saturday markets in Market Place, Rowley’s Butchers in Brook Street, Mel Broome Butchers in Smith Street and the Warwick tourist information centre.