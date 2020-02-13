Warwick market cancelled due to Storm Dennis

Warwick market has been cancelled this week due to the incoming Storm Dennis.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire have said the severity of the winds forecast on Saturday (February 15) caused by Storm Dennis are beyond the recommended tolerance for the stalls and make it unsafe for the market to run.

Warwick market will be cancelled this week. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "It is always disappointing when we have to cancel a market. Our decision is always carefully considered with the safety of our team, traders and visitors being a priority.

"Storm Dennis is due to bring strong winds of up to 52mph throughout Saturday, we therefore have no choice but to take this decision in the interests of public safety. No traders will be in attendance."