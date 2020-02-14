Warwick man to walk 500 miles to help one of the town's most iconic landmarks

A man from Warwick is taking on the challenge of walking 500 miles to help raise money for one of the town's most iconic and historic landmarks.

Ashley Garrison-Brown, 30, is hoping to raise at least £500 through his challenge for the 700-year-old Lord Leycester Hospital in High Street.

Ashley Garrison-Brown with Brother Bill Bradford at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

He said: "I decided to fundraise for the Lord Leycester Hospital for a few reasons.

"It's one of Warwick's landmarks and I'm friends with a number of the brethren.

"I also think it's fantastic that it's been providing a home for veterans for nearly 450 years and I want to see the Lord Leycester Hospital be able to continue like that long into the future."

Over the course of 2020 Ashley, who us also a member of the Friends of the Lord Leycester, is aiming to walk 500 miles.

This will also be Ashley's first fundraiser for the Lord Leycester.

He said: "I picked 500 miles because it was symbolic of the more than 500 members of the brethren that have called the Lord Leycester Hospital home since its inception. I love walking too so it was a natural move.

"I'm hoping to initially raise £500 and I also hope that I can beat that.

"I'm tackling this challenge by recording the distance I walk each time using my fitness app on my phone. I'm doing this challenge over the course of 2020 and it allows me to fit walks in alongside with work and volunteering.

"For the most part I will tackling this challenge alone, but at times I'm joined by my mother and my dachshund, Sheldon. Friends have also asked about coming along for a stint too."

Heidi Meyer, Master at the Lord Leycester Hospital, said: "We have to raise £1 million over the next year to restore and protect these ancient and beloved buildings in the heart of Warwick.

"Ashley is helping us to do that and we are very grateful and proud of this individual effort,

"Late last year we were awarded a development grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to design a plan to restore the Lord Leycester and bring its 900 year old history to life – it will take our Warwick community helping us to meet the £1 million fundraising goal to implement the plan."

To donate to Ashley's fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashleygb-llh