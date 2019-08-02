Warwick man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing near Longbridge Island

A man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing last night (Thursday).

In total, Warwickshire Police arrested five people following an incident of disorder near to the A429, near the Longbridge Island.

The incident was reported to police at 4.17pm yesterday (Thursday August 1).

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he was treated for a stab wound. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Later in the evening, officers arrested five people in connection with the incident.

A 31-year-old man from the Warwick area was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They are:

An 18-year-old woman from Evesham.

A 48-year-old man from Bourton-on-the-Water.

A 30-year-old woman from the Warwick area.

A 32-year-old man from Moreton-in-Marsh.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us. We’re especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi A1 pulling into the layby on the A429 near Wasperton at around 4pm yesterday, especially if they have dash cam footage.

“At this time, we believe all those involved were known to each other.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 286 of 1 August 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.