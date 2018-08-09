Warwick man arrested after taxi driver was robbed

A suspect has been arrested by police investigating after a taxi driver was robbed in Exham Close, Warwick in the early hours of 30 July.

The 28-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of robbery last week and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The incident occurred at 3.55am after the 50-year-old taxi driver picked up two men from Charles Gardner Road in Leamington.

After he dropped them off the driver was attacked as the men attempted to rob him.

They left empty handed but the victim was taken to hospital with an ear injury.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about it is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 39 of 30 July 2018. To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Warwickshire Police released the above information today, August 9.