Warwick looks to start a twinning partnership with Utah to work on global projects

A strong bond has been made between Utah and Warwick, thanks to Rotarians in our town.

Warwick Rotary hosted a farewell evening to visiting Rotarian Jim Coleman this week with many of his friends and colleagues from other clubs joining them.

Jim and his wife Joann from St George in Utah have spent just over a year in Warwick as ambassadors for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saltisford.

Jim has been a Rotarian since 1981, serving as District Governor in Utah 2000/01, and joined Warwick Rotary as an Associate for the duration of his stay. They said they have greatly enjoyed their time in Warwick, visiting another 18 clubs across the UK, and sharing Rotary fellowship.

Jim told the club about his lifelong commitment to service, and how his faith and being a Rotarian came naturally as they shared so much in common, in particular their passion to

improve the lives of others and a love for all mankind.

A highlight of his life was to lead a trip to India in 2006, with two follow-up trips, to help inoculate children there against polio, and to watch the slow eradication of the disease around the world in part due to Rotary involvement.

The Rotary Club was also invited to form a twinning partnership with Utah to work together on global projects.

Jim finished the evening singing his own song “The loving Rotary Way” and was presented with a picture of Warwick Castle by President David Brain to remember their stay here.

The club is keen to find new members to help with their busy programme in the community and is piloting meetings at 6pm on the second Wednesday of the month to encourage people to

come along. December 8 will be a social evening with a buffet starting at 6 for 6.30 all are welcome, or find us at the Victorian evening on Thursday November 28.

Regular meetings are held on Wednesday lunchtimes at Warwick Hilton – details on our website www.warwickrotary.org.uk or on Facebook, visitors welcome.