Warwick Lions present award to teen for work with Guides group

The Warwick Lions Club have recently presented an award to a teenager for their work with a Guides group

Members of the Warwick Lions, which serves the Leamington and Warwick areas, recently attended a meeting of the St Mark’s Leamington Rainbow Guides in Leamington to present their 'Gold Seal Young Leaders in Service Award' to 15-year-old Olivia Carson, who is a pupil at King’s High School in Warwick.

Olivia with her mother, past President of Warwick Lions Pauline Fanti and members of the St Marks Rainbow Guides. Photo supplied

Lions Clubs give the award to young people between the ages of 11 and 18 who have completed a certified 100 hours or more of community service, and the leaders at St Mark’s Rainbows have been keen to offer the opportunity to attain this award to their helpers.

Julie Brown, the Rainbow Guide Leader said: “The 10th Leamington St Mark’s Rainbows hold extremely high standards of Guiding and encourage every member within the group to excel to the highest targets possible.”

Olivia who is the sixth young helper to achieve the award was once herself a Rainbow Guide and is now a leader.

As well as her certificate and badge Olivia was also presented with a cake made in the image of a lion’s head and presented by Dave’s Demon Cakes of Ufton in what the baker described as 'an appreciation of the inspiring work that Warwick Lions do in the community.'