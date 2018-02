The Warwick Lions Club is once again launching their Easter egg raffle.

The club, which serves both Warwick and Leamington, hold an Easter egg raffle every year.

This year’s event was officially launched at the Warwick Arms Hotel.

There will be 30 giant 1kg chocolate Easter eggs in raffles at various pubs, hotels and businesses throughout Warwick and Leamington.

Each year the raffle is held in aid of local charities.

The draw for each Easter egg location will be made over Easter.