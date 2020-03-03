Warwick Lions launch annual Easter egg raffle

The Warwick Lions Club has launched its annual Easter egg raffle.

This week members of the Warwick Lions Club, which serves both the Warwick and Leamington areas, have launched their annual charity Easter egg raffle at the Warwick Arms Hotel in Warwick.

Warwick Arms Hotel Manager Caroline Beresford-Ruck receiving her egg. Photo supplied by Warwick Lions Club

This event has been a feature of the club’s Easter activities for more than 20 years and each year the club annually aims to raise around £1,500 for good causes.

Each year around 40 pubs, restaurants and other outlets offer to host the raffle and each will draw an individual winner at Easter. The winner will then received a 1kg Belgium chocolate Easter egg in a basket, which is valued at £20.



Entry costs £1 and the eggs will be available at participating Pub and other businesses throughout the district.



Warwick Lions Club President Tamara Friedrich said: "As Lions we greatly appreciate the support and generosity of the local population without whose help we could not assist so many disadvantaged people, many of whose needs would not be met without our assistance."

She also said that she wished to give assurance that all the members of Warwick Lions are volunteers who give their time and energy freely and therefore all monies raised go directly to those in need.

Anyone interested in joining the club should go to: http://warwicklions.co.uk/