Warwick Lions hear about community group's work

Stacey Bains from Transforming Communities Together Warwick, which is part of the Warwick Community Hub, recently attended a meeting of the Warwick Lions Club.

Stacey spoke to the members about the work of Transforming Communities Together, which seeks to bring churches, statutory and voluntary organisations together to meet the social needs in the CV34 area.

Warwick Lions president John Tunney with Stacey Bains. Photo submitted.

They also work closely with organisations such as The Gap, Warwick District Council and Chase Meadow Community Centre on projects including homelessness initiatives, SEND parent carer support group, bereavement groups and a new care home initiative.

They also have a schools team that support local schools with mentoring and early interventions as well as many other projects supporting our local children and young people.

Stacey said 'It was a great to speak to like minded people at the Lions who are dedicated to meeting needs and it is fantastic to work with a range of organisations who are seeing the increase in the complexity of the needs that are growing in our town and want to work together to find innovative and sustainable solutions that genuinely transform peoples lives, local communities and the town."

