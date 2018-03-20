Warwick Lions give helping hand to Birth and Babies Appeal

The Warwick Lions Club helped an appeal trying to make a new birthing centre at Warwick Hospital a home away from home.

Last week the Warwick Lions Club donated £1,200 to the Birth and Babies Appeal at Warwick Hospital.

The Club President, Pauline Fanti, and her partner, Jon Dodd, presented the cheque to Head of Midwifery, Sarah Noble, following the Lions’ fundraising at their events such as Carols at Warwick Castle.

The Birth and Babies Appeal was launched in April last year to help raise £200,000 for Warwick Hospital’s new midwifery led birthing centre.

The dedicated Midwifery Led Unit, which is due to open in summer, will offer expectant parents the opportunity to have their babies in a more ‘homely’ setting.

Since it was launched the appeal has raised £59,870 out of the £200,000 target

The money donated by the Warwick Lions will be used to buy special baby cribs to replace standard plastic cribs at the new midwifery led unit.

