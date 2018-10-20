Warwick Lions donate much-needed funds to ambulance association

The Warwick Lions club recently supported an ambulance association by donating much-needed funds for medical training equipment.

At a recent meeting at the Warwick Arnms Hotel, Warwick Lions President John Tunney presented a cheque for £500 to Mia Pannu and Rebecca Dimmock, who are members of the Warwick Ambulance Association.

The money will be going towards funding the purchase of a medical mannequin, which will be used for training on recovery techniques and for first aid demonstrations in the community at schools and local events.