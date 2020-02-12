Warwick Lions Club celebrates successful open evening

The members of the Warwick Lions Club are celebrating the turn out for their recent open evening.

On February 5 the club, which serves both the Leamington and Warwick areas, held an open evening at The Warwick Arms Hotel in Warwick.

The Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy with Warwick Lions Club President Tamara Friedrich. Photo supplied.

The evening was designed as a opportunity for the club to showcase how they serve the local community and to also encourage new members to join.

Around 40 people including the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy, other civic dignitaries and members of associated charities and organisations.

During the evening the Lions club presented cheques for £500 and £400 respectively to the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts and the Young People First Charity.

The Club President Tamara Friedrich said in her address that she is extremely proud of the work that the club is able to accomplish with such a small but mighty team and looks forward to attracting more people to join so as to enable Warwick Lions to engage in even more service activities and help more disadvantaged people in the area.

She also said that anybody who wasn’t able to attend but might still be interested in joining or helping out in an informal way should get in touch via the website: www.warwicklions.co.uk or by the club's Facebook page @WarwickLionsClub