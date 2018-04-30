Warwick Lions celebrate another successful Easter egg raffle

The Warwick Lions Club is celebrating after having another successful Easter egg raffle.

In the run up to the Easter holidays a number of businesses in Leamington and Warwick hosted an Easter egg raffle, on behalf of the Warwick Lions Club.

A spokesperson from the club said: “Warwick Lions would like to say a huge thank you to all the local people who bought tickets for our Easter egg raffle and to all the pubs, hotels and businesses who hosted the eggs.

“This years raffle raised over £2,000 for disadvantaged people in our community.

“Lions co-ordinater Paul Levien presented a certificate to publican Kevin Murphy of Murphy’s Bar in Regent Street, Leamington whose patrons collected a record amount for the third year running.

“Following the draw this year the egg was auctioned off and a further £65 was raised for The Myton Hospice.”