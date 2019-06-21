Warwick jewellers hopes they have made community proud with their new shop

The team at a jewellers in Warwick are hoping they have made the community proud with their refurbished and extended shop.

Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery, which is in Market Place, has been going through a major refurbishment and extension.

This week work finished and Warwick mayor Neale Murphy was due to open the shop today (Friday) with the shop fully opening on Tuesday (June 25).

In January 2018 the shop was robbed and after the incident David Hamlington vowed ‘we will be back’ and received much support from the community.

David, one of the directors, said: “There’s a cutting from the Courier saying ‘We will be back’ and we are back. We didn’t let it get the better of us. We had so much support from people and we wanted to give something back and wanted to stay in Warwick so hopefully Warwick will be really proud of what we have done.

“The opportunity came up to expand and we took it which was a very ambitious thing to do after the robbery but if we didn’t do it now we might have never got to do it, so we seized the moment and we have had so much support. We have also tried to use as many local people as we can with the project.

Hamlington's reopened this week after a extension and major refurbishment. Photo by Squire and Squire Photography.

“Myself and James Fraser are both directors and we are a family business and we are building this for our children’s future so hopefully we will be here for many years to come. My fiancé Lucy Perry is my rock and we have four children; Holly, Rosie, Harry and George. Hopefully, they are the next generation.”

David also hopes the relaunch helps to promote the town. He said: “People are writing off small towns and we want to prove that we have a vibrant town. We have lots to offer. We are not just charity shops and coffee shops – we are a medieval town with independent retailers and we want to get the support of local people.

“People also don’t have to go to Birmingham for the ‘jewellery quarter’ they can keep it local. We hope this sets a precedent for new shops in Warwick.

“I am a third generation jeweller. My grandfather George Hamlington started in 1940 and my father Michael spent 49 years in the trade. We moved to Warwick nine years ago and it has been really successful and well received.

James Fraser, David Hamlington and Lucy Perry, David's fiance. Photo by Squire and Squire.

“This shop has been a massive undertaking and we hope it will be a flagship store for Warwick for many years to come.

“We have opened a new workshop so people can see what we are doing. It’s part of the theatre of being jeweller. It’s like being at a chef’s table at a restaurant – you get to see things being made.”

This week work at Hamlington’s has finished and two VIP nights were held on Wednesday and Thursday. Warwick mayor Neale Murphy opened the shop today (Friday) and it will be open for business on Tuesday.

David Hamlington said: “Appointments can be made for Saturday (tomorrow). We have a few opening offers too and exclusive lines of vintage and couture lines as well as luxury watches and bespoke jewellery. We also cater for any occasion as well as specialising in engagement rings. People can watch their rings being created and they can also be part of it.”